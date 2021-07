Mist and cloud hover over Huaying Mountain in Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 10:05, July 06, 2021

The Huaying Mountain is shrouded by mist and clouds after rain in Guangan, Sichuan Province on July 4, 2021. (Photo by China News Service/ Qiu Haiying)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)