Fuxing intelligent bullet train to be put into service on railway linking Chengdu, Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:40, June 24, 2021

Crew members pose for photos with a CR400AF Fuxing intelligent bullet train in southwest China's Chongqing, June 23, 2021. The CR400AF Fuxing intelligent bullet train will be put into service on the railway linking Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuang Province, and Chongqing on Friday. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)