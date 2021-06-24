Home>>
Fuxing intelligent bullet train to be put into service on railway linking Chengdu, Chongqing
(Xinhua) 10:40, June 24, 2021
Crew members pose for photos with a CR400AF Fuxing intelligent bullet train in southwest China's Chongqing, June 23, 2021. The CR400AF Fuxing intelligent bullet train will be put into service on the railway linking Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuang Province, and Chongqing on Friday. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wang Yi meets with Cambodian deputy prime minister in Chongqing
- Fire breaks out in China's historic town
- 'Lollipops for smokers' activity held in Chongqing before World No Tobacco Day
- China's bullet train development pushes progress of manufacturing sector
- Sanxingdui Ruins-themed event to be held in Sichuan
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.