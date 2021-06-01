Languages

Archive

Tuesday, June 01, 2021

Home>>

'Lollipops for smokers' activity held in Chongqing before World No Tobacco Day

(Ecns.cn) 14:16, June 01, 2021

Photo taken on May 30, 2021 shows people take part in a volunteer activity held before World No Tobacco Day which falls on Monday. Forty children advocated giving up smoking by exchanging lollipops for tourists' cigarettes in a local scenic area. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chao)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories