China's Chongqing posts robust foreign trade growth in first 4 months

Xinhua) 16:44, May 17, 2021

CHONGQING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China's Chongqing Municipality saw its foreign trade total 245.91 billion yuan (about 38 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of this year, customs data shows.

The figure represents a robust increase of 48.3 percent over the same period last year, according to Chongqing Customs.

Exports surged 53.2 percent to 153.49 billion yuan, while imports reached 92.42 billion yuan, up 40.7 percent year on year.

Chongqing's trade with major trading partners including ASEAN, the European Union and the United States respectively hit 40.11 billion yuan, 38.92 billion yuan and 35.62 billion yuan over the period, up 30.4 percent, 38.6 percent and 62.2 percent.

