China's Fujian sees robust foreign trade growth in first 4 months

Xinhua) 15:05, May 12, 2021

XIAMEN, May 12 (Xinhua) -- Foreign trade volume of east China's Fujian Province reached 534.78 billion yuan (about 83.09 billion U.S. dollars) in the first four months of 2021, up 39.7 percent year on year, according to Xiamen Customs.

Of the total volume, imports amounted to 219.19 billion yuan and exports 315.59 billion yuan, rising 37.7 percent and 41.1 percent, respectively, compared with the same period last year.

Private enterprises contributed the most to total imports and exports growth, accounting for a total of 286.78 billion yuan, according to the customs.

Major imported goods during the period included electronic components, iron ore and agricultural products, and exports were mainly composed of mechanical and electrical products, and labor-intensive goods such as textiles and garments.

The coastal province's trade volume with the United States in the first four months amounted to 68.57 billion yuan, increasing 51.8 percent year on year, and that with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the European Union reached 103.98 billion yuan and 57.7 billion yuan, respectively, according to customs statistics.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)