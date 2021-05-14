Video: We Are China

Nature themed 3D pavement paintings displayed in Chongqing

Ecns.cn) 11:22, May 14, 2021

A naked eye 3D pavement painting featured with nature and ecoloy attracts tourists in Chongqing, May 12, 2021.(Photo/China News Service)

The paintings cover elements such as the sky, cliffs, waterfalls, forest and animals giving toursits a three-dimensional optical illusion from a certain perspective.

