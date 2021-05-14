Home>>
Nature themed 3D pavement paintings displayed in Chongqing
(Ecns.cn) 11:22, May 14, 2021
A naked eye 3D pavement painting featured with nature and ecoloy attracts tourists in Chongqing, May 12, 2021.(Photo/China News Service)
The paintings cover elements such as the sky, cliffs, waterfalls, forest and animals giving toursits a three-dimensional optical illusion from a certain perspective.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Fluorescent footpath glows under the night sky in Chongqing
- The hidden city of mountains: 8D Chongqing
- Drones stage light show to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC
- Chongqing Longxing football field under construction
- Chongqing continues making efforts to expand rural characteristic industries
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.