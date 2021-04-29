Home>>
Drones stage light show to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC
(Ecns.cn) 13:51, April 29, 2021
Drones stage a light show in Chongqing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, April 27, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)
