Thursday, April 29, 2021

Drones stage light show to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC

(Ecns.cn) 13:51, April 29, 2021

Drones stage a light show in Chongqing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, April 27, 2021. (Photo/China News Service)


