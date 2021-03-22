Home>>
China's Chongqing to build 21,000 5G base stations in 2021
(Xinhua) 09:04, March 22, 2021
CHONGQING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality will build 21,000 5G base stations this year, according to Chongqing Communications Administration.
The municipality also plans to bolster the wide application of 5G in government affairs, medical care, public security, transportation, education and other fields this year.
By 2020, Chongqing had built 49,000 5G base stations and achieved full coverage of 5G networks in key areas, with more than 4.8 million 5G users.
The municipality plans to build 150,000 5G base stations by 2025 to promote the construction of 5G and other new infrastructure.
