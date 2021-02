On Feb. 5, 2020, the world’s first self-driving electric bus for commercial use, named Apolong, began its trial operation in southwest China’s Chongqing.

Painted blue with black window tint, the bus, developed by one of China’s top tech companies Baidu, is undoubtedly a fusion of cuteness and hi-tech. There is no need for a driver -- just a touchscreen interface can control it.

The bus, which can seat up to 14 people, is able to travel 100 kilometers on a single charge.