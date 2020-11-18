China's Chongqing opens new road freight route to Kazakhstan

Photo taken on Nov. 17, 2020 shows a cross-border highway regular lorry for Kazakhstan leaving the Nanpeng Highway Bonded Logistics Center in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. The logistics center sent its first cross-border highway regular lorry for Kazakhstan on Tuesday. To date, several road freight transportation routes, including Chongqing-Singapore, Chongqing-Myanmar, and Chongqing-Vietnam services, have been made available. Cargos with a total worth of 1.158 billion yuan (about 176 million U.S. dollars) have been delivered through these highway lorries so far this year. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)