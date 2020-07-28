China's Chongqing holds fair to promote sales of export products at home

Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has held a fair to promote the sales of quality export products in the domestic market.

At the fair held in downtown Chongqing from July 25 to 27, nearly 100 manufacturers showcased over 1,000 products, ranging from farm produce and textile products to intelligent home appliances, motorcycles and even cars.

"Due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, there have been greater uncertainties in the international market," said Dai Xiaoqiang, vice general manager of Huida Lemon, a Chongqing-based food manufacturer. "Many enterprises have switched their focus to tapping the domestic market."

At a time when overseas demand has dampened, demand potential from the huge domestic market has created new opportunities for Chinese enterprises, said Dai.

Similar events that aimed at promoting sales of export products at home were also held in the Chinese cities of Hangzhou and Xi'an in recent days.

Domestic sales of quality export products still have great growth potential and will facilitate China's consumption upgrading, the country's commerce ministry said in late June.

Sales of quality export products at home can further enrich the country's market supply, driven by its considerable market size and demand potential, the ministry said at an online press conference.