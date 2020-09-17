Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Sep 17, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Autonomous bus makes debut in China's Chongqing

(Xinhua)    16:28, September 17, 2020

CHONGQING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- A medium-sized bus equipped with autonomous driving technologies made its debut Thursday in Chongqing Municipality, a vehicle-manufacturing powerhouse in southwestern China.

The L4 autonomous bus was a joint effort of Baidu Apollo and domestic bus manufacturer King Long. Apollo, an open platform launched by Chinese tech giant Baidu in 2017, aims at coordinating cross-sector efforts in autonomous driving.

At the same time, Baidu obtained 10 license plates to allow road tests for self-driving vehicles with passengers issued by the municipal government.

After one-year construction, a test base for autonomous driving was put into use on Thursday in Chongqing. Several carmakers have carried out L4 self-driving tests and demonstrations in five application scenarios.

Baidu Apollo will work together with Chongqing to set a benchmark for the self-driving industry in west China, and provide R&D test services and rich application scenarios for carmakers and auto parts manufacturers in the autonomous vehicle field, said Li Zhenyu, vice president of Baidu.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York