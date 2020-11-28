Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Nov 28, 2020
China international agricultural trade fair opens in Chongqing

(Xinhua)    10:32, November 28, 2020

CHONGQING, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- The 18th China International Agricultural Trade Fair opened on Friday in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, with more than 12,000 enterprises bringing along over 80,000 types of exhibits.

The four-day event will promote agricultural product brands and focus on poverty alleviation by promoting sales of farm produce from impoverished regions.

The fair also has an exhibition section to showcase China's achievements in poverty alleviation via developing industries.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Affairs Han Changfu said authorities would use the platform to summarize the country's achievements in poverty alleviation via new industries and then mull further measures to push forward rural vitalization.

The fair also offers other activities, including a forum on sustainable development of specific industries in regions that have shaken off poverty, as well as a digital countryside development forum.

