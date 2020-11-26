Pengxi River multi-track railway bridge under construction in Chongqing

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 25, 2020 shows the Pengxi River multi-track railway bridge under construction in Huangshi Township of Yunyang County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. Construction of the Pengxi River multi-track railway bridge made a breakthrough on Wednesday when two parts of the 741.6-meter long bridge were joined together. The bridge is a key project along the 818-kilometer Zhengzhou-Wanzhou high-speed rail line, linking China's southwest with the country's central and northern parts. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)