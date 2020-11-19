Zhuogang Grand Bridge of Huanggang-Huangmei high-speed railway under construction

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2020 shows the construction site of Xinxian River Grand Bridge of the Huanggang-Huangmei high-speed railway in Huangmei County, central China's Hubei Province. The 125.12-km Huanggang-Huangmei high-speed railway in Hubei Province, is designed to run at a speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)
