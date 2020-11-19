Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Zhuogang Grand Bridge of Huanggang-Huangmei high-speed railway under construction

(Xinhua)    10:02, November 19, 2020

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 18, 2020 shows the construction site of Xinxian River Grand Bridge of the Huanggang-Huangmei high-speed railway in Huangmei County, central China's Hubei Province. The 125.12-km Huanggang-Huangmei high-speed railway in Hubei Province, is designed to run at a speed of 350 km per hour. (Xinhua/Du Huaju)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York