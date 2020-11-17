Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 17, 2020
Chinese-built Sri Lanka's expressway extension benefits locals

(Xinhua)    16:14, November 17, 2020

The extension of Sri Lanka's Southern Expressway, which was constructed by three Chinese contractors, is benefitting many Sri Lankans. Haritha once participated in the construction of the extension, which links the country's main ports and airports. He said the completion of the extension has greatly cut his travelling time back home. The expressway is set to benefit many more as the country is building itself as a logistic hub in Asia.

