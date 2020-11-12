China port handles over 200,000 TEUs via China-Europe freight trains since 2014

HOHHOT, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has handled over 200,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) via China-Europe freight trains since 2014, the local railway operator said Wednesday.

Since initiating the China-Europe freight train service in May 2014, Erenhot Port has been handling rising numbers of cargo trains.

So far in 2020, a total of 1,970 China-Europe freight trains have passed through the port, an increase of 52.2 percent compared with the same period last year. The number of TEUs handled has reached 200,063, a rise of 64.2 percent year on year.

Erenhot Port, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, has 42 China-Europe freight train routes passing through it.