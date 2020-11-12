Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China port handles over 200,000 TEUs via China-Europe freight trains since 2014

(Xinhua)    10:18, November 12, 2020

HOHHOT, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The border port of Erenhot in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has handled over 200,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) via China-Europe freight trains since 2014, the local railway operator said Wednesday.

Since initiating the China-Europe freight train service in May 2014, Erenhot Port has been handling rising numbers of cargo trains.

So far in 2020, a total of 1,970 China-Europe freight trains have passed through the port, an increase of 52.2 percent compared with the same period last year. The number of TEUs handled has reached 200,063, a rise of 64.2 percent year on year.

Erenhot Port, the largest land port on the China-Mongolia border, has 42 China-Europe freight train routes passing through it.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York