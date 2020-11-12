Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 12, 2020
Xinjiang uses high-speed trains for shopping festival parcel delivery

(Xinhua)    10:27, November 12, 2020

URUMQI, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has used high-speed trains for the delivery of online orders for the "Singles' Day" shopping festival. The occasion, which is being marked on Wednesday, is similar to "Black Friday" in Western countries.

The first bullet train with local fruits and nuts as well as epidemic control materials left regional capital Urumqi Tuesday for the cities of Lanzhou and Xi'an along the high-speed rail line between Lanzhou and Urumqi, said Tong Hui, marketing manager of the Urumqi branch of the China Railway Express Co. Ltd.

The parcels may be distributed in different parts of the country via other high-speed railway lines after arriving at Xi'an, which has considerably reduced transit time, said Li Shouguo, deputy general manager of SF Express Xinjiang branch.

Bullet trains have also been mobilized for cargo delivery within Xinjiang, said Tong.

Passenger bullet train services linking Urumqi and Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province, started in October, marking the inclusion of far-flung Xinjiang in the country's major high-speed rail network.

