Sinopec unloads world's biggest liquified natural gas carrier

(Xinhua)    10:33, November 16, 2020

TIANJIN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- China Petroleum &Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) has unloaded the world's largest liquified natural gas (LNG) carrier "AL MAFYAR" for the first time as it berthed in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

Measuring 345 meters long and 53.8 meters wide, the vessel can transport liquefied gas at a low temperature of minus 162 degrees Celsius, with a maximum carrying capacity of 266,000 cubic meters.

The ship was berthed with 207,000 cubic meters (about 91,000 tonnes) of liquefied natural gas after 20 days of cruising at sea.

With the start of the winter heating on Sunday, the energy terminal in Tianjin is important to ensure the natural gas supply for the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

