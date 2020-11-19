Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Nov 19, 2020
In pics: construction site of China-funded bridge in Manila

(Xinhua)    10:26, November 19, 2020

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2020 shows the construction site of the China-funded Binondo-Intramuros Bridge in Manila, the Philippines. The project, started in July 2018, is one of the two China-aid bridges across the Pasig River in the Philippine capital Manila. These bridges are expected to not only improve the capacity and the efficiency of Metro Manila's transportation corridor but also enhance the resilience of the country's road network against natural disasters. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)


