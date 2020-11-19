In pics: construction site of China-funded bridge in Manila

Photo taken on Nov. 18, 2020 shows the construction site of the China-funded Binondo-Intramuros Bridge in Manila, the Philippines. The project, started in July 2018, is one of the two China-aid bridges across the Pasig River in the Philippine capital Manila. These bridges are expected to not only improve the capacity and the efficiency of Metro Manila's transportation corridor but also enhance the resilience of the country's road network against natural disasters. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)