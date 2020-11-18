Solar park built by Chinese companies helps promote economic development in Argentina

Chinese engineers work in an office of Cauchari Solar Park in the northwestern province of Jujuy, Argentina, Nov. 16, 2020. Cauchari Solar Park, built by China Power Construction and the Shanghai Electric Power Construction Company, is located in the town of Cauchari in the northwestern province of Jujuy, at an altitude of about 4,200 meters above sea level. The project, authorized by Argentina's Wholesale Electric Market Management Company, supplies the grid with a total of 300 megawatts of electricity and has useful life of approximately 20 years. The solar park, the largest of its kind in Latin America, helps promote local economic development, raise standards of living in an area with limited access to energy, and contribute to the development of clean energy sources in Argentina. (Xinhua)