Glass skywalk in Chongqing attracts visitors
(Ecns.cn) 13:08, March 17, 2021
This photo taken on March 16, 2021 shows the A-shaped skywalk in Wansheng Ordovician Park, Southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)
With its stone forest, the Wansheng Ordovician Park boasts unique geographic landscape, attracting many tourists.
