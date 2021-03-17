Video: We Are China

Glass skywalk in Chongqing attracts visitors

Ecns.cn) 13:08, March 17, 2021

This photo taken on March 16, 2021 shows the A-shaped skywalk in Wansheng Ordovician Park, Southwest China's Chongqing. (Photo: China News Service/He Penglei)

With its stone forest, the Wansheng Ordovician Park boasts unique geographic landscape, attracting many tourists.