China's Chongqing opens two new int'l freight routes

Xinhua) 15:50, March 29, 2021

CHONGQING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- Two new freight routes linking southwest China's Chongqing Municipality with Brussels in Belgium and Bangalore in India were launched on Sunday, bringing the city's total international and regional freight routes to 103.

The Chongqing-Brussels freight route flies every Monday and Friday with a stopover at Russia's Yekaterinburg, while the Bangalore-Chongqing freight route flies every Sunday.

Both routes are operated by Sichuan Airlines on Airbus A330 cargo aircraft with a maximum loading capacity of more than 50 tonnes.

The opening of the two routes will further boost the transport capacity between Chongqing and cities in Europe and South Asia, as well as meet the logistics and transportation needs of the electronic information and other pillar industries in Chongqing.

In 2020, Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport opened four new international freight routes and achieved an annual cargo throughput of 411,000 tonnes, marking positive annual growth despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

