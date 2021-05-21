World Bee Day Celebration held in Chongqing

Xinhua) 10:21, May 21, 2021

Beekeeping expert Cheng Yonghong checks the bees at a bee breeding farm in Zhongyi Township of Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing, May 19, 2021. May 20 marks the World Bee Day. This year's World Bee Day Celebration in China, themed "Honeybee, Big Dreams, A program for Rural Revitalization", was held in Zhongyi Township of Shizhu County. In recent years, China's beekeeping industry has made a lot of remarkable practices in promoting poverty alleviation and rural revitalization, and has helped many impoverished households to lift themselves out of poverty and increase their income. The current development of beekeeping industry in Shizhu County covers 179 administrative villages and 6,879 households of bee farmers. In 2020, the annual output value of beekeeping industry in Shizhu County reached 520 million yuan (about 80.7 million U.S. dollars). The industry has not only increased the income of local people, but also attracted the return of more and more young people to join in beekeeping businesses in their hometown. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

