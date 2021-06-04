Home>>
Fire breaks out in China's historic town
(Xinhua) 15:25, June 04, 2021
CHONGQING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- A fire broke out Friday in Zhongshan ancient town, a historic site in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, local authorities said.
The fire started around 11:35 a.m. in Jiangjin District. Video footage taken at the site showed fire ripping through wooden structures by the streets of the ancient town.
The local publicity department said firefighters have been sent to the site and people are being evacuated. So far, no casualties have been reported.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
Zhongshan ancient town has a history of over 800 years. It is a national 4A scenic spot, the second-highest in China's tourist attraction rating system.
