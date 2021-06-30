Home>>
New railway forms high-speed network in Southern Sichuan Province
(Ecns.cn) 11:00, June 30, 2021
A new section of the Mianyang-Luzhou high-speed railway opened to traffic in Luzhou, Sichuan Province on June 28, 2021. (Photo: Liu Zhongjun)
The new section runs through Neijiang, Zigong, and Luzhou, forming a 30 minute traffic route in Southern Sichuan Province.
The Mianyang-Luzhou high-speed railway and other railways made up an intercity railway network and formed a one-hour traffic circle by linking Chengdu and Chongqing municipality.
Neijiang-Zigong-Luzhou section is also the first ballast track rail in Sichuan Province that runs at maximum of 250 kilometers per hour.
