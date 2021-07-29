China's Chengdu reports new locally confirmed COVID-19 cases

People queue to receive nucleic acid tests at a community in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2021. Chengdu reported two new COVID-19 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic carrier Wednesday, all locally transmitted. Currently, the city has recorded five locally transmitted confirmed cases and one asymptomatic carrier, all linked to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

CHENGDU, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Chengdu, the capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, reported two new COVID-19 confirmed cases and one asymptomatic carrier Wednesday, all locally transmitted.

The local cases were registered on Wednesday as of 6 p.m., said the municipal health commission at a press conference Wednesday evening.

Currently, the city has recorded five locally transmitted confirmed cases and one asymptomatic carrier, all linked to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province.

All five confirmed cases had recently traveled to the neighboring Hunan Province. The asymptomatic carrier had been on the same plane with a previously confirmed case.

They have gone into quarantine, and authorities are conducting epidemiological investigations and tracing their close contacts.

Chengdu has launched an emergency response plan for epidemic control and prevention. The city has sampled more than 27,000 residents in its massive nucleic acid testing campaign.

