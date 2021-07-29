Chinese mainland reports 24 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 14:36, July 29, 2021

A man receives nucleic acid tests at a community in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 24 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 20 in Jiangsu, three in Sichuan and one in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Also reported were 25 new imported cases, of which 16 were reported in Yunnan, three each in Fujian and Guangdong, and one each in Jilin, Henan and Sichuan.

One new suspected case was reported in Shanghai, arriving from outside the mainland, while no deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, it added.

A total of 7,342 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 6,709 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 633 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,811 by Wednesday, including 887 patients still receiving treatment, 23 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,288 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were five suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

A total of 14 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 411 asymptomatic cases, of whom 395 were imported, under medical observation on Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,980 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 59 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,619 cases, including 787 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,707 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 12,686 had been discharged in Taiwan.

