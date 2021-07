Scenery of Lian Bao Ye Ze in SW China's Sichuan

Ecns.cn) 15:58, July 23, 2021

Photo taken on July 22, 2021 shows the scenery of Lian Bao Ye Ze scenic area in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan Province. Lian Bao Ye Ze, meaning dignified jade peak in Tibetan, is famous for its majestic mountains and silver-like waterfalls. (Photo: China News Service/An Yuan)

