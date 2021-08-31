Panchen Lama wraps up tour of Tibet's Nagqu

Xinhua) 08:52, August 31, 2021

LHASA, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- The 11th Panchen Lama, Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu, completed on Monday an eight-day tour involving Buddhist and social activities in the city of Nagqu, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

After arriving in the regional capital of Lhasa on July 30, the Panchen Lama participated in various Buddhist and social activities in Lhasa and the city of Xigaze, before heading to Nagqu on Aug. 22.

During his tour of Nagqu, the Panchen Lama visited several temples, where he held prayer meetings and expounded on the Buddhist sutras. He also performed head-touching rituals and led prayers in chanting sutras to pray for world peace, the country's prosperity and well-being of the people.

In Nagqu, the Panchen Lama also visited a heating plant, a glacier, and two industrial demonstration bases.

During his stay in Lhasa, the Panchen Lama attended the celebrations of the 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation.

The Panchen Lama is a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the country's top political advisory body. He is also vice president of the Buddhist Association of China and president of the association's Tibet branch.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)