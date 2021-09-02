Skeleton of triceratops on display in Paris before auctioned

September 02, 2021

A skeleton of a triceratops is exposed ahead of its auction sale at Drouot auction house in Paris, France, Sept. 1, 2021. "Big John", the triceratops with an 8-meter long skeleton, is on display in Paris until Oct. 20, before be auctioned. (Photo by Aurelien Morissard/Xinhua)

