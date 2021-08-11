Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi lands in France to join PSG

Xinhua) 08:21, August 11, 2021

Argentina's Lionel Messi (Front) vies with Brazil's Casemiro during the 2021 Copa America football tournament final match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Lucio Tavora)

Lionel Messi arrived at Le Bourget airport in the northeastern suburbs of Paris on Tuesday afternoon to finalize his signing with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

PARIS, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Lionel Messi arrived at Le Bourget airport in the northeastern suburbs of Paris on Tuesday afternoon to finalize his signing with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, following his tearful farewell to Barcelona on Sunday.

Hundreds of fans have been waiting at the airport since Monday as the 34-year-old Argentine has been linked with the capital-based club right after his shock departure from Barcelona was announced.

PSG released a video later in the afternoon on its Twitter which heavily implied that the signing is completed.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)