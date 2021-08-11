Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi lands in France to join PSG
Argentina's Lionel Messi (Front) vies with Brazil's Casemiro during the 2021 Copa America football tournament final match in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Lucio Tavora)
PARIS, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Lionel Messi arrived at Le Bourget airport in the northeastern suburbs of Paris on Tuesday afternoon to finalize his signing with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, following his tearful farewell to Barcelona on Sunday.
Hundreds of fans have been waiting at the airport since Monday as the 34-year-old Argentine has been linked with the capital-based club right after his shock departure from Barcelona was announced.
PSG released a video later in the afternoon on its Twitter which heavily implied that the signing is completed.
