Languages

Archive

Thursday, September 02, 2021

Home>>

In pics: first day of school

(Xinhua) 08:42, September 02, 2021

Pupils are seen on their first day of school in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories