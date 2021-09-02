Home>>
In pics: first day of school
(Xinhua) 08:42, September 02, 2021
Pupils are seen on their first day of school in Skopje, North Macedonia, on Sept. 1, 2021. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Young Chinese students kickstart new semester with less burden, more choices
- Elementary and middle schools in China kick off new school year
- Luqu Tibetan Middle School greets new semester
- Schools in China ramp up anti-virus measures while welcoming new semester
- Chinese schools asked to strengthen health monitoring before new semester
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.