Chinese myths and legends online art exhibition launched in Sydney

The New Classic of Mountains and Seas-Contemporary Art on Original Chinese Myths and Legends

SYDNEY, Sept. 7 (People’s Daily Online) – In cooperation with the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, the China Cultural Centre in Sydney launched an online virtual exhibition “The New Classic of Mountains and Seas-Contemporary Art on Original Chinese Myths and Legends” on Sept 1. This exhibition was designed and created by the Zhejiang Art Museum.

Inspired by mythological documents, images of gods and beasts, and cultural symbols, this exhibition showcases the space-time, geographical and historical facets of The Book of Mountains and Seas, presenting the audience with a view to the traditional cultural heritage of ancient Chinese mythical art.

Three sections are included in this online exhibition: “Primordial Universe: The Lost Pieces of the Book of Heaven”, “Taotie: The Picture of the World”, and “Wake and Sleep: The New Record of Heaven and Earth”, featuring themed works from nearly 50 domestic and international artists.

The exhibition provides a great opportunity for Australian audiences to experience the charm of Chinese mythology with the brilliant re-creations of Chinese contemporary artists, while enhancing our understanding of the traditional cultural heritage of Chinese mythology.

