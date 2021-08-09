Home>>
Visitors view artworks made by Palestinian children during exhibition in Gaza City
(Xinhua) 10:41, August 09, 2021
Visitors view artworks made by Palestinian children during an exhibition at Al-Qattan Center for the Child, in Gaza City, Aug. 8, 2021. About 120 children participated in the exhibition with their artworks. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
Photos
