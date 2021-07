People visit exhibition "teamLab: Continuity" in San Francisco, U.S.

Xinhua) 11:09, July 16, 2021

A visitor takes photos during a media preview of the exhibition "teamLab: Continuity" at Akiko Yamazaki and Jerry Yang Pavilion of Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, the United States, July 14, 2021. The exhibition will be open to the public on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Liu Yilin/Xinhua)

