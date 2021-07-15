China criticizes U.S. for spouting same old lies about Xinjiang

Xinhua) July 15, 2021

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday criticized the United States for repeatedly fabricating lies on Xinjiang, which "lays bare its hypocrisy and hegemony on human rights."

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when answering a question about the U.S. government's "updated Xinjiang Supply Chain Business Advisory."

"The U.S. has been spouting the same old lies in the Xinjiang-related reports it issued one after another. The repetition of lies just lays bare its hypocrisy and hegemony on human rights," Zhao said.

"Speaking of genocide, crimes against humanity and forced labor, I would like to ask you a question. Why can the US always come up with these unfounded charges against other countries? The simple answer is that they are the sins the US once committed," he added.

The US side should know that no matter how hard it tries to fabricate lies on Xinjiang, their sinister plot of containing China by using Xinjiang as an excuse is doomed to fail, he said.

"For the U.S., the right way forward is to reflect on itself, avoid going down the wrong path further and earnestly face up to and address its own problems," Zhao said.

