Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR urges U.S. side to stop misleading political theater

Xinhua) 08:14, July 15, 2021

A flag-raising ceremony is held at the Golden Bauhinia Square by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government to celebrate the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland in Hong Kong, south China, July 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

HONG KONG, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Wednesday strongly disapproved and firmly opposed the remarks made by the U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price at a press briefing, which smeared the national security law in the HKSAR and the rule of law of Hong Kong, attacked the business environment of Hong Kong without justification, and grossly interfered in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at large.

"We urge the U.S. side to immediately stop its misleading political theater and immediately stop wrong acts that damage the mutually beneficial economic and trade relations between China and the United States," the spokesperson of the office said.

The national security law marks a historic turning point of Hong Kong from chaos to stability and opens a new chapter of sound governance in Hong Kong, and it has effectively safeguarded national security, upheld the rule of law, ensured social stability, and created a strong sense of security for Hong Kong people, the spokesperson said.

Under the national security law, the lawful rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents are better protected, and foreign investors in Hong Kong now enjoy a more secure, stable and predictable business environment, the spokesperson said, noting that it serves the fundamental well-being of Hong Kong residents and the common interest of international stakeholders, including U.S. enterprises stationed in Hong Kong.

The spokesperson pointed out that the U.S. side confounded black and white by smearing the national security law in the HKSAR and Hong Kong's business environment, and its purpose is to mislead U.S. and other international enterprises in Hong Kong.

All this reflected that the sight of a well-developed and sound-governed Hong Kong stings the United States, and it also laid bare the malicious agenda of the United States to contain China's development by playing the "Hong Kong card," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that no threats, intimidation, or pressure from the United States can shake China's firm resolve to safeguard the national sovereignty, security and development interests, nor can it stop the historical trend of the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems". All Chinese people, including Hong Kong compatriots, will never be pushed around.

"We believe that visionary people around the world will remain clear-eyed, see through the tricks of the U.S. side, and make the right choice," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson stressed Hong Kong belongs to China and that Hong Kong affairs are purely China's internal affairs.

"We once again urge the U.S. side to abide by international law and the basic norms governing international relations, abandon its wishful thinking of disrupting Hong Kong and China as a whole, and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's internal affairs at large in any form," the spokesperson said.

