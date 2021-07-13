Languages

Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Dog show held in Dallas

(Xinhua) 12:47, July 13, 2021

A man prepares a dog for a contest at a dog show in Dallas, Texas, the United States, on July 11, 2021. The four-day Dallas Dog Show which attracted many dog-lovers to participate ended on July 11. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)


