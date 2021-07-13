Home>>
Dog show held in Dallas
(Xinhua) 12:47, July 13, 2021
A man prepares a dog for a contest at a dog show in Dallas, Texas, the United States, on July 11, 2021. The four-day Dallas Dog Show which attracted many dog-lovers to participate ended on July 11. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Heat wave hits parts of western U.S.
- Potential "Las Vegas-style shooting" plot thwarted in U.S. city Denver
- Commentary: American insolence, paranoia will not alter Hong Kong's trend toward stability
- Chinese textile firm sues U.S. gov't, seeking removal from "entity list": media
- U.S. publisher rejects random lab-leak theory of COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.