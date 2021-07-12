Languages

Archive

Monday, July 12, 2021

Home>>

Heat wave hits parts of western U.S.

(Xinhua) 10:48, July 12, 2021

People cool themselves at Santa Monica beach in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on July 11, 2021. A heat wave recently hit parts of the western United States. (Photo by Zeng Hui/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories