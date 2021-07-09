HKSAR gov't condemns latest U.S. move for blatant interference in China's internal affairs

HONG KONG, July 8 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government Thursday condemned the so-called "continuation of the national emergency with respect to Hong Kong" announced by the White House, describing it as a continuation of the U.S.' blatant interference in China's internal affairs.

"For well over a year, the U.S. has been adopting a totally unjustified stance with regard to actions taken by the HKSAR government in enforcing the national security law in Hong Kong and making outrageous statements that blatantly disregarded the rule of law.

"By so doing, the U.S. is clearly breaching international law and the basic norms underpinning international relations. Those unilateral measures under its president's executive order issued in July 2020 targeting the PRC and the HKSAR, which include the so-called sanctions against officials of the Central People's government and the HKSAR government, are barbaric acts reflecting the self-proclaimed U.S. supremacy," a spokesman for the HKSAR government said.

"Such despicable actions taken by the U.S. have achieved nothing but harmed the relations and common interests between the PRC and the U.S., and that of the HKSAR and the U.S., causing damage to the companies and people of the U.S. It is regretful that the new U.S. administration has chosen to continue this wrongful path," the spokesman said.

The spokesman reiterated that taking account of the severe situation in the HKSAR posing national security risks, the central authorities have made timely and necessary decisions to enact the national security law in Hong Kong and to improve the electoral system in the HKSAR.

Since its implementation in June 2020, the positive effect of the national security law in Hong Kong in restoring peace and stability and safeguarding individual rights and freedoms in the HKSAR is there for all to see, the spokesman said.

As for the improvement to the electoral system in Hong Kong, it has plugged the loopholes and will ensure "patriots administering Hong Kong."

"This is in line with international norm as no country in the world would allow its governance power to be vested in people who are not patriotic and who will endanger the interests of the country. Both Decisions by the Central Authorities will go a long way towards ensuring the faithful implementation of 'one country, two systems' in the HKSAR," the spokesman said.

The spokesman urged the U.S. to immediately stop interfering in the internal affairs of China and the HKSAR.

