Languages

Archive

Friday, August 27, 2021

Home>>

Cross-strait seal carving exhibition held in Fuzhou

(Ecns.cn) 08:20, August 27, 2021

A woman takes a picture for a carving displayed at a cross-strait seal carving exhibition held in the Fujian Museum, Fujian Province, August 25, 2021. Created by participants from mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macao SAR, and Taiwan, a total of 1, 226 carving works were displayed. The exhibition will last until September 20. (Photo/ Li Nanxuan)


【1】【2】【3】【4】

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories