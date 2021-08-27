Cross-strait seal carving exhibition held in Fuzhou

Ecns.cn) 08:20, August 27, 2021

A woman takes a picture for a carving displayed at a cross-strait seal carving exhibition held in the Fujian Museum, Fujian Province, August 25, 2021. Created by participants from mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macao SAR, and Taiwan, a total of 1, 226 carving works were displayed. The exhibition will last until September 20. (Photo/ Li Nanxuan)

