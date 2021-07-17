Come and visit Fuzhou, a thousand-year-old city

People's Daily Online) 11:24, July 17, 2021

The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO kicked off in Fuzhou, the capital city of east China's Fujian Province on July 16, 2021. The host city Fuzhou is also a place rich in history and culture. The general setting of the city’s central axis has remained unchanged for more than 2,200 years, which is unique in China.

After 17 years, China is chairing the Session once again, and Fuzhou, the host city, is well-prepared to greet the world with its best.

