A visit to Fuzhou: Don’t miss these sublime historical and cultural sites

People's Daily Online) 15:21, July 09, 2021

Shangxiahang traditional block in Fuzhou (Photo courtesy of Fuzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism)

The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO will be held in Fuzhou, the capital city of east China's Fujian Province, between July 16 and July 31, according to a press conference of the State Council. As the host city, Fuzhou has much to offer, including ancient buildings.

In recent years, the city has stepped up efforts to protect and preserve its cultural heritage, with impressive results. Currently, its white-walled and gray-tiled architecture is being revived through integration with recreation and tourism, demonstrating a perfect mix of modernity and antiquity. Tourists from near and far come to visit these Internet-famous sites, leaving their footprints along tree-lined alleys.

As the Session approaches, let’s take a look at these ancient buildings in Fuzhou and enjoy the vigor emerging from their thousands of years of history.

