Summit on digital development opens in east China

Xinhua) 13:38, April 25, 2021

FUZHOU, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The fourth Digital China Summit kicked off on Sunday in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province, exhibiting breakthroughs in the information sector and innovations in digital transformation.

Themed "stimulating new dynamics of data factors and embarking on a new journey for digital China," the summit aims to provide a platform for exchanges in digital technology and industry cooperation.

The summit, held both online and offline, consists of seven sections including a main forum, an exhibition, sub-forums and an innovation contest.

It will focus on the digital transformation of several sectors, including governance, the economy, ecology, IT, urban construction and rural revitalization.

The two-day event was jointly organized by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and the provincial government of Fujian.

