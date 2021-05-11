Emergency rescue drill held in Fuzhou

Xinhua) 10:11, May 11, 2021

Rescuers assemble at the opening ceremony of an emergency rescue drill in Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province, May 10, 2021. A comprehensive emergency rescue drill hosted by the Red Cross Society of China was held in Fuzhou on Monday. A total of 13 Red Cross rescue teams from all over the country and the Donghai No.2 flying rescue service participated in the drill and systematically exercised rescue subjects like aquatic lifesaving, search and rescue, medical treatment, water supply and etc., in an effort to improve the joint rescue capability of various rescue teams at different levels. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

