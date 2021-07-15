World heritage city: Fuzhou, with its rivers, mountains and historic buildings

The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO will kick off in Fuzhou, the capital city of east China's Fujian Province, on July 16, 2021. The host city Fuzhou is also a place rich in history and culture. The general setting of the city’s central axis has remained unchanged for more than 2,200 years, which is unique in China, and is distinguished by its "three mountains, two towers and one street". Its culture has also been preserved and promoted over its long history.

Fuzhou is a city with a deep cultural background. Different buildings have been added to the central axis over different dynasties, and people who travel through find it interesting to match them to their eras. Furthermore, cultures over the world have mixed here. There are Chinese Gardens, western villas and churches near Yantai Mountain.

