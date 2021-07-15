A glance at world heritage: Fuzhou, a treasure trove with over 2,200 years of history

The 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO will kick off in Fuzhou, the capital city of east China's Fujian Province, on July 16, 2021.

This ancient city, a treasure trove with over 2,200 years of history, boasts 184 representative projects of intangible cultural heritage, 16 of which are at the national level, such as Min opera, cork painting and oil-paper umbrellas. It also houses 4,758 sites listed as immovable heritages, of which 25 are major historical and cultural sites protected at the national level.

After 17 years, China is chairing the Session once again, and Fuzhou, the host city, is well-prepared to greet the world with its best.

