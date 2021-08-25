Home>>
Aerial view of Zhouzhou island in Fuzhou
(Ecns.cn) 08:31, August 25, 2021
Aerial photo taken on August 23, 2021 shows the Zhongzhou island floats on the Minjiang River, Fuzhou, Fujian Province. (Photo/ Lu Ming)
Located in the middle of Cangshan district and Taijiang district, the sandbar was built to play a significant role in the local commerce and coast defense. The front and circular trails of the island turned blue after half-year renovation.
