Scenery of Zhangdao Island in China's Liaoning

Xinhua) 12:58, July 28, 2021

Aerial photo taken on July 26, 2021 shows the overall view of Zhangdao Island, Dandong City, northeast China's Liaoning Province. Zhangdao Island, with local residents depending on tourism, seafood aquaculture and marine fishing industry, attracts numerous tourists to come to visit during summer holidays. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

